Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 06:17 PM ACDT

Laura Corrigan Duryea reprimanded by MRP

Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 08:04 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe

Irish defender for the Melbourne Demons Laura Duryea was charged by the match review panel with engaging in rough conduct against Ellie Blackburn of the Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the match at the VU Whitten Oval on Saturday.

Fortunately Laura was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea. After speaking to the umpire who made a report on match-day, and based on the available video evidence and a medical report from the Western Bulldogs Football Club, the incident was assessed as careless conduct with low impact to the head.

The incident was classified as a one-week sanction. As Laura had no applicable record which impacts the penalty (fortunately being sent off in the IC14 grand final does not count against her). Laura's early plea enabled her to accept a reprimand.

Laura's close checking physical defence was essential in the tight match and she had 5 kicks, 1 mark and 1 tackle as her Melbourne Demons won the match by 14 points. Sunday was a chance to head down media street with interview appearances on Channel 9's Women's Footy show and doing a radio interview on Melbourne sports station SEN.

Duryea is free to play in the Demon's crucial Round 4 match against Carlton at Casey Fields on Saturday morning.  With Carlton in third place and the Demons currently in fourth both teams will be desperate for the win.

 
NAB AFL Women's Ladder
 
Pos Club C P W L D F A % Form Next Pts
1 ADELADEL Adelaide Crows No Change 3 3 0 0 113 49 230.6 WWW FRE 12
2 BLBL Brisbane Lions Up 3 3 0 0 88 56 157.1 WWW GWS 12
3 CARLCARL Carlton Down 3 2 1 0 107 62 172.6 WWL MELB 8
4 MELBMELB Melbourne Up 3 2 1 0 97 79 122.8 LWW CARL 8
5 WBWB Western Bulldogs Down 3 1 2 0 96 103 93.2 WLL COLL 4
6 GWSGWS GWS Giants No Change 3 0 2 1 89 138 64.5 LLD BL 2
7 FREFRE Fremantle No Change 3 0 2 1 78 123 63.4 LLD ADEL 2
8 COLLCOLL Collingwood No Change 3 0 3 0 59 117 50.4 LLL WB 0

 

