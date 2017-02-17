Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 08-Feb


Tuesday 07-Feb


Monday 06-Feb


Friday 03-Feb


Thursday 02-Feb


Wednesday 01-Feb


Tuesday 31-Jan


Monday 30-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, February 18 2017 @ 01:20 AM ACDT

Tigers Fine Tuning New Season

Friday, February 17 2017 @ 07:12 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 154

Europe
Like all teams that mean to make a statement, the Tyne Tees Tigers in the AFLCNE (Australian Football League Central & Northern England) competition are about to embark on a rigorous pre-season campaign. Undeterred by their placings in their initial seasons, the Tigers have used everything to date as a learning experience and will fine tune in coming weeks as they travel backwards and forwards between Newcastle and Scotland.

After a promising end to the 2015 season, winning four of their last five games, the Tigers stalled a little in 2016, finishing in sixth place with just two wins. The season would have exposed a range of areas for improvement, and that is just about to happen.


The Tiger’s start with a road trip to Scotland, taking on the Kingdom Kangaroos and the West Lothian Eagles in the Bawbag Cup. The event will be played at the Queensferry Sports & Community Hub near Edinburgh on March 11th. The following week they will host the Edinburgh Bloods at their Gosforth base. Next is the annual Tigerpig Trophy clash against the Putney Magpies from London, also at Gosforth. The intense pre-season then finishes with the 2017 instalment of the Haggis Cup to be played West Of Scotland Rugby Club near Glasgow on April 8th.

It is a huge program, but the Tigers will need a good lead up as they then meet the reigning champions and league leviathan, the Manchester Mozzies, in their Round One AFLCNE match.

Tigers president, Phil Martin, explained that “the extended preseason program we have put in place is designed to ensure the Tigers hit the ground running. We are thrilled to be extending our relationships with Putney Magpies and the Kingdom Kangaroos via the Tigerpig trophy (versus Putney) and Bawbag Cup (versus the Roos) which have both become annual events. We are particularly excited by the prospect of the new West Lothian Eagles joining the Bawbag Cup in a triangular format and are encouraged by the growth of the game in the UK.”

It will be a busy period for all concerned, but the Tigers are certainly doing everything they can to continue their climb up the footy ladder.

The club also has an excellent website page which gives details about all of the teams they are drawn to play in 2017 – their Scottish opposition as well as all of the AFLCNE teams. To read about the clubs, visit the Tyne Tees Tigers website at: https://www.tyneteestigers.co.uk/2017opponents
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Tigers Fine Tuning New Season | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

Random Image

12-Fiji postgame
12-Fiji postgame
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

8 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.23 seconds 