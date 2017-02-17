Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, February 18 2017 @ 01:20 AM ACDT

Groundbreaking at new footy facility in PNG

Friday, February 17 2017 @ 11:45 AM ACDT

Oceania

Below is the EMTV story from last month's ground breaking ceremony for AFL PNG ahead of the construction of the new footy facility including the field.

The construction of the new dedicated footy facility will feature a social area, changing facility, gym, and more.


 

Present at the ceremony were Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko, Australian High Commissioner, PNG AFL Commission and invited sponsors, who witnessed the event.  Former WFN scribe Jacob Anson was also on hand for the ceremony.

