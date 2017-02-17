AFL England Announce The National Cup

In a move aimed at raising the standards and opportunities for footballers across the United Kingdom, AFL England announced yesterday the details of the inaugural National Cup, set for September. The following article from AFL England details the aims and structure of an event which is sure to have a positive and wide-reaching impact on the game.

On Thursday 16th February 2017 AFL England have announced their latest national competition – The National Cup.

The National Cup will be a first of its kind in the UK with a full draft, regional teams and the first Premier of the UK will be crowned. Head of Performance, Jason Hill, announced the competition this evening and had this to say, “The National Cup will become a way for us to raise the standard of Men and Women’s footy across the British Isles. After conversations with the committees of Wales and Scotland they were keen to be involved and we are proud to be able to showcase the talent that the British leagues have to offer. We’re keen for our players to learn from one another, whether British, Australian or any other nationality, and create a competition where we get the best players, playing the best footy against the best opposition”.

Key Facts

The National Cup is open to all players within the English, Scottish, Welsh, University and European leagues

The National Cup is open to all nationalities

There will be a Men’s & Women’s Competition

The National Cup will be in the 18-a-side format

A live draft will be held in June 2017 for Head Coaches to pick their representative sides

Games will be played on the weekends of:

Round 1 – 2nd September 2017

Round 2 – 9th September 2017

Round 3 – 16th September 2017

Grand Finals – 30th September 2017

There will be a further press release in April to finalise number of teams, venues, head coaches, regional training venues and any associated costs.

Players who are interested should register their details here.

Coaches who are interested in Head Coach positions should send applications to bulldogs@aflengland.org

Venues who are interested in hosting games should also email bulldogs@aflengland.org for more information

Business who are interested in sponsorship should get in contact with info@aflengland.org

The original by Jason Hill at AFL England article can be found at: http://www.aflengland.org/ωp=2057