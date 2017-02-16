JLT Week 1 Preview with an International bent

Week 1 of the JLT series begins tonight at Etihad Stadium. The teams are in. Sure there are a bunch of new draft picks and traded players that will debut with clubs, Essendon will see the return of a bunch of their players suspended under the WADA code and some are just back in the team for the first time in a while for various reasons.

But you can read about all that anywhere. We will look across the teams for week 1 with an international view.

Collingwood v Essendon

Etihad Stadium, Thursday February 16 at 7.40pm AEDT

Collingwood now officially enter the post Travis Cloke era. American Mason Cox has become a key forward (and a handy ruck option) for the Magpies and will look to cement himself with as many goals as possible in his second season at AFL level. Being number one draft pick Andrew McGrath will be in the sights of every footy spectator this weekend, and he will have some extra keen eyes watching him from the home of his birth, Canada. His origin story has been well documented in the past six months and we will be watching his debut for the Bombers too.

Irishman Conor McKenna got a good look at senior footy in 2016 but 2017 will be a tougher ask with the list strengthening considerably. We are hoping we will see him back in the side in the next round.

COLLINGWOOD

1. Alex Fasolo, 2. Jordan De Goey, 5. Jamie Elliott, 6. Tyson Goldsack, 9. Jesse White, 11. Jarryd Blair, 12. Matthew Scharenberg, 14. James Aish, 15. Lynden Dunn, 16. Chris Mayne, 18. Travis Varcoe, 19. Levi Greenwood, 21. Tom Phillips, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 23. Lachlan Keeffe, 25. Jack Crisp, 26. Josh Daicos, 28. Ben Sinclair, 30. Darcy Moore, 31. Jackson Ramsay, 32. Will Hoskin-Elliott, 37. Brayden Maynard, 38. Jeremy Howe, 40. Josh Smith, 41. Henry Schade, 43. Adam Oxley, 44. Liam Mackie, 45. Max Lynch, 46. Mason Cox

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Jobe Watson, 7. Zach Merrett, 8. Martin Gleeson, 9. Brendon Goddard, 11. David Zaharakis, 12. Mark Baguley, 13. Orazio Fantasia, 15. Josh Green, 17. James Stewart, 18. Michael Hurley, 20. Jackson Merrett, 21. Dyson Heppell, 22. Matthew Leuenberger, 23. David Myers, 24. Craig Bird, 28. Mitch Brown, 29. Patrick Ambrose, 30. Kyle Langford, 32. Travis Colyer, 33. Jayden Laverde, 34. Jake Long, 39. Heath Hocking, 40. Ben Howlett, 43. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, 44. Shaun McKernan, 47. James Kelly, 49. Matt Dea

Notable absentees: Conor McKenna

Hawthorn v Geelong

University of Tasmania Stadium (Launceston), Friday February 17 at 7.40pm AEDT

Hawthorn have a pretty strong squad named and Kiwi Kurt Heatherley will need to put in a top performance to be front of mind of the selectors when the season proper begins. This will be his third year of playing in the pre-season competition but so far the defender has only played the one AFL match in a very strong side. The Irish Conors (Glass and Nash) still early in their Aussie rules education have had good reviews of their track form but not yet deemed ready to go at this level.

Geelong have Irishman Zach Tuohy making his debut for the club after his wish for a trade to the club from Carlton was granted. He will be among new team mates this year but still expect him to be a close checking defender who often takes the resting on-baller and utilises his long kick both out of the backline and when he sneaks forward. His countryman Mark O'Connor like Glass and Nash not yet ready at this level for the Cats.

HAWTHORN

2. Jarryd Roughead, 4. Billy Hartung, 5. Ryan Burton, 6. Josh Gibson, 7. Ben McEvoy, 8. Taylor Duryea, 9. Shaun Burgoyne, 10. Jaeger O’Meara, 12. James Frawley, 14 Grant Birchall, 16. Isaac Smith, 20. Dallas Willsmore, 21. James Sicily, 23. Tim O’Brien, 24. Ben Stratton, 25. Ryan Schoenmakers, 26. Liam Shiels, 27. Tyrone Vickery, 28. Paul Puopolo, 29. Will Langford, 32. Jack Fitzpatrick, 33. Cyril Rioli, 34. Kurt Heatherley, 36. Kieran Lovell, 37. Blake Hardwick, 40. Kade Stewart, 42. Teia Miles, 43. Marc Pittonet, 46. James Cousins

Notable absentees: Conor Glass, Conor Nash

GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Zach Tuohy, 3. Brandan Parfitt, 4. Andrew Mackie, 5. Nakia Cockatoo, 7. Harry Taylor, 9. Zac Smith, 11. Darcy Lang, 12. Wylie Buzza, 13. Tom Lonergan, 15. Matthew Hayball, 18. Josh Cowan, 20. Ryan Gardner, 22. Mitch Duncan, 23. Aaron Black, 24. Jed Bews, 25. Lachie Henderson, 26. Tom Hawkins, 27. Sam Menegola, 29. Cameron Guthrie, 31. Jordan Cunico, 32. Steven Motlop, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Tom Ruggles, 38. Jack Henry, 39. Zach Guthrie, 40. Jackson Thurlow, 44. Tom Stewart, 46. Mark Blicavs

Notable absentees: Mark O'Connor

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

Narrandera Sports Ground, 2.05pm AEDT

Born in Northern Ireland Aidan Corr moved to Australia when he was three. Drafted in 2013 he has now played 36 matches with GWS but with just three matches in the 2016 AFL season he is another player looking for a regular senior spot.

Paddy Brophy looked a little touch and go as to whether he would be on the West Coast Eagles list this year. They clearly saw enough of the big Irishman in the past two years a the club to persist. He is looking built and fit and the JLT series might be just the chance he needs to show what he can do at the higher level.



GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

8. Callan Ward, 10. Devon Smith, 11. Will Setterfield, 12. Jonathon Patton, 13. Isaac Cumming, 14. Tim Taranto, 15. Matthew Kennedy, 16. Nathan Wilson, 18. Jeremy Cameron, 19. Nick Haynes, 20. Adam Tomlinson, 21. Matthew Buntine, 22. Josh Kelly, 25. Tendai Mzungu, 26. Dawson Simpson, 27. Harrison Himmelberg, 28. Zach Sproule, 29. Zac Williams, 30. Matthew Flynn, 31. Jeremy Finlayson, 33. Lachlan Tiziani, 35. Aidan Corr, 36. Harry Perryman, 37. Rory Lobb, 38. Daniel Lloyd, 39. Tim Mohr, 42. Jake Stein, 44. Tom Downie, 50. Sam Reid

WEST COAST

4. Dom Sheed, 5. Brad Sheppard, 6. Elliot Yeo, 7. Chris Masten, 8. Jack Redden, 10. Tom Lamb, 12. Sharrod Wellingham, 15. Jamie Cripps, 16. Eric Mackenzie, 19. Nathan Vardy, 23. Lewis Jetta, 24. Luke Partington, 28. Tom Cole, 30. Jackson Nelson, 31. Will Schofield, 33. Josh Hill, 34. Mark Hutchings, 35. Josh Rotham, 36. Fraser McInnes, 37. Tom Barrass, 38. Kurt Mutimer, 39. Malcom Karpany, 40. Tom Gorter, 41. Jordan Snadden, 42. Tarir Bayok, 43. Matthew Allen, 45. Jake Waterman, 46. Paddy Brophy, 47. Francis Watson

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

Whitten Oval, 4.40pm AEDT

Jason Johannisen finished the 2016 season on the highest of highs with both a premiership with the Bulldogs and also winning the Norm Smith Medal. His South African birth also received plenty of attention in the multitude of feature pieces on the speedster following that match. He too will find it hard now to slip under the radar and will have big expectations on him from all watchers going forward.

Despite being born in Australia Melbourne's cult figure ruckman Max Gawn is a Kiwi. Born while his family were holidaying in Austalia and then later raised in Australia hasn't erased that from the big man. His 2016 season was also a standout and there will be plenty of opposition ruckman studying his tapes over the offseason trying to work out how to nullify him. The new rules preventing the third man up may only assist his place as one of the top ruckman in the competition.



WESTERN BULLDOGS

2. Robert Murphy, 5. Matthew Boyd, 6. Luke Dahlhaus, 7. Lachlan Hunter, 8. Stewart Crameri, 9. Jake Stringer, 11. Jackson Macrae, 12. Zaine Cordy, 13. Travis Cloke, 15. Tom Campbell, 16. Toby Mclean, 17. Tom Boyd, 18. Fletcher Roberts, 19. Lukas Webb, 20. Josh Dunkley, 21. Tom Liberatore, 22. Mitch Honeychurch, 23. Jordan Roughead, 24. Shane Biggs, 25. Marcus Adams, 26. Declan Hamilton, 31. Bailey Dale, 32. Kieran Collins, 35. Caleb Daniel, 36. Brad Lynch, 38. Dale Morris, 39. Jason Johannisen, 44. Tim English, 46. Lin Jong

MELBOURNE

1. Jesse Hogan, 2. Nathan Jones, 3. Christian Salem, 5. Christian Petracca, 6. Jordan Lewis, 7. Jack Viney, 9. Jack Trengove, 10. Angus Brayshaw, 11. Max Gawn, 13. Clayton Oliver, 15. Billy Stretch, 18. Jake Melksham, 20. Colin Garland, 22. Aaron vandenBerg, 23. Bernie Vince, 24. Jay Kennedy-Harris, 25. Tom McDonald, 26. Sam Weideman, 28. Oscar McDonald, 29. Jayden Hunt, 30. Alex Neal-Bullen, 32. Tomas Bugg, 33. Jake Spencer, 36. Jeff Garlett, 37. Dion Johnstone, 42. Josh Wagner, 43. James Harmes, 44. Joel Smith



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Sydney v North Melbourne

Coffs International Stadium, 2.05pm AEDT

Aliir Aliir and Majak Daw are very different footballers, but their separate abilities to utilise their athletic ability in defence and in the ruck respectively has impressed both their supporters and their doubters in 2016. Aliir Aliir was cruelly unable to play for the Swans in the 2016 Grand Final due to injury and they will be hoping to have him back in the team in 2017, looks like they are just giving him an extra week before his season begins. Daw looks like he will get more time in the AFL this year but he also will have a delayed start to the season.

Colin O'Riordan will get his chance to play some better football after a good showing in the NEAFL season was unfortunately capped off with broken ribs and a punctured lung playing in Darwin. The Swans will be a tough side to break into this year but the JLT series will at least give him a taste for what is to come.

And as a little bonus, it is little known but Brandon Jack one of the Swans young guns was born in England.

SYDNEY

4. Daniel Hannebery, 5. Isaac Heeney, 6. Jordan Foote, 7. Harry Cunningham, 8. Kurt Tippett, 10. Zak Jones, 12. Josh Kennedy, 13. Oliver Florent, 14. Callum Mills, 17. Darcy Cameron, 19. Shaun Edwards, 20. Sam Reid, 21. Jack Maibaum, 25. Ben Ronke, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Daniel Robinson, 28. Nic Newman, 29. George Hewett, 30. Tyrone Leonardis, 31. Harrison Marsh, 32. Michael Talia, 33. Brandon Jack, 38. Colin O'Riordan, 40. Nick Smith, 42. Robbie Fox, 43. Lewis Melican, 44. Jake Lloyd, 45. Sam Fisher, 46. Sam Murray

Notable absentees: Aliir Aliir

NORTH MELBOURNE

2. Marley Williams, 4. Shaun Higgins, 6. Lachlan Hansen, 7. Jack Ziebell, 8. Nathan Hrovat, 9. Andrew Swallow, 10. Ben Cunnington, 11. Luke McDonald, 12. Lindsay Thomas, 13. Ryan Clarke, 14. Trent Dumont, 18. Shaun Atley, 23. Ben McKay, 24. Sam Durdin, 28. Kayne Turner, 30. Jarrad Waite, 31. Braydon Preuss, 32. Mason Wood, 33. Ed Vickers-Willis, 34. Jamie Macmillan, 35. Declan Watson, 37. Will Fordham, 39. Mitch Hibberd, 40. Nick Larkey, 41. Corey Wagner, 42. Declan Mountford, 43. Sam Gibson, 44. Cameron Zurhaar, 46. Matthew Taylor

Notable absentees: Majak Daw

Gold Coast v Brisbane Lions

Broad Beach Sports Club, 3.40pm AEST

Pearce Hanley will make his debut at the Gold Coast and in this grudge match it is probably a good thing his brother Cian is still not able to make his debut for the Lions. Hanley will be looking to recapture his top form shown before 2016 at his new club and could add some good experience to a still young group at the Suns. Cian after coming to the club injured and being out for most of his two seasons at Brisbane is still a long way from playing at AFL level but at least is on the track.

Jared Jansen is another with an international connection we know little about, he was born in NZ though. He debuted with the Lions in 2016 and will be another looking to cement a spot.

GOLD COAST

1. Pearce Hanley, 2. Jarrad Grant, 3. Matt Rosa, 4. Jack Martin, 7. Jesse Lonergan, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 10. Kade Kolodjashnij, 11. Touk Miller, 12. Sam Day, 13. Callum Ah Chee, 15. Dan Currie, 16. Rory Thompson, 17. Steven May, 19. Tom Lynch, 20 . Michael Barlow, 21. Jack Leslie, 23. Sean Lemmens, 24. David Swallow, 26. Matthew Shaw, 27. Ben Ainsworth, 28. Jarrod Witts, 29. Jack Bowes, 32. Brandon Matera, 33. Aaron Hall, 36. Josh Schoenfeld, 38. Jesse Joyce, 41. Will Brodie, 42. Adam Saad, 44. Darcy Macpherson

BRISBANE LIONS

1. Ben Keays, 4. Ryan Bastinac, 5. Mitch Robinson, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 8. Rohan Bewick, 10. Daniel Rich, 12. Stefan Martin, 14. Josh Walker, 15. Dayne Zorko, 16. Jarrad Jansen, 17. Claye Beams, 18. Nicholas Robertson, 23. Josh Schache, 24. Liam Dawson, 26. Tom Cutler, 27. Darcy Gardiner, 28. Lewis Taylor, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Sam Mayes, 33. Michael Close, 34. Jonathan Freeman, 35. Ryan Lester, 36. Rhys Mathieson, 37. Jacob Allison, 38. Tom Rockliff, 40. Matthew Hammelmann, 43. Jake Barrett, 44. Archie Smith, 45. Jack Frost

Notable absentees: Cian Hanley

Coverage

All matches will be shown in Australia on Fox Footy and via the AFL Website. Internationally the matches can be streamed via https://www.watchafl.com.au/ and the 'Watch AFL' Global Pass app or via the AFL website. Some international TV coverage will be available in particular in the US Fox Soccer Plus will be showing matches (check out www.afana.tv for schedules). Other broadcast deals are still being done and the AFL have not released the International Schedules at this stage.