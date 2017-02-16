Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 03-Feb


Thursday 02-Feb


Wednesday 01-Feb


Tuesday 31-Jan


Monday 30-Jan


Saturday 28-Jan


Friday 27-Jan


Thursday 26-Jan


Wednesday 25-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 12:33 PM ACDT

Fiji Tribe and Vonu set for IC17 return

Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 09:45 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

AFL Fiji development officer Simon Highfield today confirmed in the Fiji Times that the nation would once again be sending men's and women's teams to the AFL International Cup to be held in Melbourne in August.

"It is the biggest event on the AFL calendar internationally, with over 30 countries competing, and both Fijian teams are going to be extremely competitive."

This announcement comes as the local competition kicks off their 2017 season this weekend and will drive selection for the IC17 tournament.

Fiji Tribe debuted at IC11 and finished 13th, followed by a tenth place finish at IC14.

The women's team (Fiji Vonu) finished fifth in their first International Cup at IC14. Their opponents that have publicly indicated they will be sending teams so far are the USA, Ireland, Canada, PNG, Great Britain and a European Crusaders team. 

Both teams have would hope to improve their standing again at IC17 after solid seasons, regular training and growth in the past two seasons.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Fiji Tribe and Vonu set for IC17 return | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 32

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.21 seconds 