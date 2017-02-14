Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 02:58 PM ACDT

Lions And Coyotes Heading The Field

Contributed by:



Weekend victories to the ALFA Lions from Lyon and the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes has seen the two top placed teams clear further away from the field as the CNFA finals get closer. Only three more rounds remain for teams to sort themselves into a final order but it looks likely now that both the Lions and Coyotes have booked their finals tickets and the remaining questions will revolve around which teams take third and fourth place.

The ALFA Lions, a club which has improved dramatically this season and impressed many footy followers, travelled to Toulouse to meet the Blagnac Aviators. In the end, a 40 point win appeared comfortable, but the Aviators once again pushed hard in their first season and would not allow a big defeat. Their efforts this season have been competitive from the outset, and the Lions know that they had to earn their victory. Final scores saw the Lions defeat the Aviators 86 to 46.

The match of the round, with all due respect to the Lions and Aviators, saw the Coyotes host the Paris Cockerels in a game which would certainly have a heavy influence on the run to the finals. In the end it was the Coyotes that held on in a tough, tight, relentless match to record a narrow nine point victory over the gallant Cockerels. Final scores saw the Coyotes 96 down the Cockerels 87.

The win for the Coyotes sees them hold on to top spot on the ladder over the Lions. For the Cockerels, the loss does not spell the end of a finals tilt, but it does put them under pressure to win their remaining three matches this season and hold onto a place in the finals.

Both the Cockerels and their sibling, the Cockatoos, head down to Toulouse next weekend to play against the Hawks and the Aviators respectively. On paper and recent form, both Paris teams would be favourites to win and strengthen their finals claims. But the Toulouse based teams, both seeking to turn their winning fortunes around, will be hoping to claim at least one Parisian casualty for the weekend – preferably both.

But for now, the Coyotes and Lions lead the way and it will take something special from the rest of the competition to change the status quo and wrench a grand final berth away from the two best performed and most consistent teams of the year.

