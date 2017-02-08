Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 09 2017 @ 03:25 PM ACDT

2017 International Cup eligibility rules to change

Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 02:59 PM ACDT

International Cup 2017

There has been an adjustment to the eligibility rules for the 2017 AFL International Cup. There has been extensive consultation with competing nations following IC14 and lengthy consideration given to whether eligibility rules should be changed. 

At IC14 some nations felt that other countries had a large advantage in having many players that were located in Australia and playing in the lead up to the tournament (some for multiple years),

The new rules do not actually impose any new restrictions on individuals but rather ensure that no country’s squad is completely dominated by Australian based players.

Expatriate Australians of course are ineligible to play in the International Cup as in previous years.

A player qualifies for their country by being a citizen and by having lived predominantly in that country between the ages of 10 and 16. The rules allow the AFL to grant exceptions to the eligibility criteria on a case-by-case basis if it is satisfied that the player is a bona fide resident of the country concerned, and that "his/her participation would be in the best interests of the competition".
 

The new rules are to be applied as follows;

“Each squad must have no more than 12 players who are based in Australia at the time of submitting team lists and that of those 12 players, the squad has no more than 3 players who have played Australian Football for 5 or more consecutive years in Australia (including the 2017 season) leading into IC17.”

2017 International Cup eligibility rules to change | 2 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
2017 International Cup eligibility rules to change
Authored by: Cam Homes on Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 11:03 PM ACDT

I reckon Pakistan might be the only country that might have a problem meeting this criteria.

Looks like Germany will be making their IC debut this time around. Their website has a national squad named and pages devoted to the IC headed by a statement that Germany will be competing for first time. As long as all IC14 nations return we could see at least twenty nations this year, or as many as 22 teams if Team Indochina and Crusaders also get on board. WOW.

In the women, we know that GB is in and New Zealand has been touted as playing this year as well. PNG Flames are hoping to return I think and it would be great if a Crusaders team could be here too. Here's hoping, nine teams in the women? WOW again.

2017 International Cup eligibility rules to change
Authored by: Michael Christiansen on Thursday, February 09 2017 @ 05:49 AM ACDT

It does seem a reasonable position - the rule - because, to cut harder and deeper would surely threaten the financial viability.

What I would like to see from the AFL is greater promotion and financial support at least of the travel or accommodation.

And on the back of the 'unexpected' success (for the AFL) of the AFLW - - one hopes at least that the AFL will be pumping up the ICW div'n. The AFL hopefully might be learning that not everything has to be focussed on draftable talent for the 18 AFL teams.

