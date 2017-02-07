Translate

Countdown

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 27-Jan


Thursday 26-Jan


Wednesday 25-Jan


Tuesday 24-Jan


Monday 23-Jan


Sunday 22-Jan


Friday 13-Jan


Thursday 12-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, February 08 2017 @ 08:19 AM ACDT

Costly Loss For Tigers – CNFA (France)

Tuesday, February 07 2017 @ 05:10 PM ACDT

Contributed by:



The ASP Perpignan Tigers have let an opportunity to secure a finals berth slip last weekend when they went down to the visiting Paris Cockatoos. The result was a big thumping – Cockatoos 170 d Tigers 45 – which saw the Tigers drop out of the top four. Their percentage has also taken a big hit, meaning they will have to win both of their remaining games.

What hurt more was that the clash was a home game in front of a home crowd – a game they should have looked at winning. Their remaining matches are another home game against the hugely improved ALFA Lions before a clash with the Blagnac Aviators. To play finals, the Tigers must win both and hope that other teams above them falter in the run home.

The Cockatoos, on the other hand, are doing cartwheels and somersaults as they have once again jumped back into the top four and premiership calculations. With remaining matches against the two bottom teams – Aviators and Hawks – before a Paris derby against the Cockerels, the Cockatoos will be hard to tip from the top four now. Last year’s premiers are certainly back in the premiership mix.

The Tigers will be keeping an eye on the third placed Bordeaux Bombers. With two matches left against the top two teams – Lions and Coyotes – Bordeaux will be keen to cause at least one upset and keep the Tigers at bay.

It will be a fascinating run home from here, starting next weekend when the Blagnac Aviators play host to the AFLA Lions, whilst in Paris the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will host the Paris Cockerels in a huge game which will also determine the shape of the top four.

Last weekend’s other scheduled match between the Coyotes and the Aviators did not go ahead, with the Coyotes taking the points and moving to the top of the ladder after the Blagnac Aviators were forced to forfeit the match.


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Costly Loss For Tigers – CNFA (France) | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 18

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 