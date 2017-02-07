Costly Loss For Tigers – CNFA (France) Tuesday, February 07 2017 @ 05:10 PM ACDT Contributed by:



The ASP Perpignan Tigers have let an opportunity to secure a finals berth slip last weekend when they went down to the visiting Paris Cockatoos. The result was a big thumping – Cockatoos 170 d Tigers 45 – which saw the Tigers drop out of the top four. Their percentage has also taken a big hit, meaning they will have to win both of their remaining games.



What hurt more was that the clash was a home game in front of a home crowd – a game they should have looked at winning. Their remaining matches are another home game against the hugely improved ALFA Lions before a clash with the Blagnac Aviators. To play finals, the Tigers must win both and hope that other teams above them falter in the run home.



The Cockatoos, on the other hand, are doing cartwheels and somersaults as they have once again jumped back into the top four and premiership calculations. With remaining matches against the two bottom teams – Aviators and Hawks – before a Paris derby against the Cockerels, the Cockatoos will be hard to tip from the top four now. Last year’s premiers are certainly back in the premiership mix.



The Tigers will be keeping an eye on the third placed Bordeaux Bombers. With two matches left against the top two teams – Lions and Coyotes – Bordeaux will be keen to cause at least one upset and keep the Tigers at bay.



It will be a fascinating run home from here, starting next weekend when the Blagnac Aviators play host to the AFLA Lions, whilst in Paris the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will host the Paris Cockerels in a huge game which will also determine the shape of the top four.



Last weekend’s other scheduled match between the Coyotes and the Aviators did not go ahead, with the Coyotes taking the points and moving to the top of the ladder after the Blagnac Aviators were forced to forfeit the match.





The ASP Perpignan Tigers have let an opportunity to secure a finals berth slip last weekend when they went down to the visiting Paris Cockatoos. The result was a big thumping – Cockatoos 170 d Tigers 45 – which saw the Tigers drop out of the top four. Their percentage has also taken a big hit, meaning they will have to win both of their remaining games.What hurt more was that the clash was a home game in front of a home crowd – a game they should have looked at winning. Their remaining matches are another home game against the hugely improved ALFA Lions before a clash with the Blagnac Aviators. To play finals, the Tigers must win both and hope that other teams above them falter in the run home.The Cockatoos, on the other hand, are doing cartwheels and somersaults as they have once again jumped back into the top four and premiership calculations. With remaining matches against the two bottom teams – Aviators and Hawks – before a Paris derby against the Cockerels, the Cockatoos will be hard to tip from the top four now. Last year’s premiers are certainly back in the premiership mix.The Tigers will be keeping an eye on the third placed Bordeaux Bombers. With two matches left against the top two teams – Lions and Coyotes – Bordeaux will be keen to cause at least one upset and keep the Tigers at bay.It will be a fascinating run home from here, starting next weekend when the Blagnac Aviators play host to the AFLA Lions, whilst in Paris the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will host the Paris Cockerels in a huge game which will also determine the shape of the top four.Last weekend’s other scheduled match between the Coyotes and the Aviators did not go ahead, with the Coyotes taking the points and moving to the top of the ladder after the Blagnac Aviators were forced to forfeit the match. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format