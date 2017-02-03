Darwin Buffaloes Celebrate Centenary

In the season which has already seen NTFL clubs, Wanderers and waratah, celebrate their respective 100th years, the Darwin Buffaloes will celebrate this weekend – the club having come into existence in 1917. The following press release from the AFLNT details the remarkable Darwin Buffaloes achievement.

This week, in Round 16 of the 2016/17 TIO NTFL season the Darwin Buffaloes Football Club celebrates its 100 year anniversary when it takes on another founding club in the Wanderers, at TIO Stadium at 2.00pm on Saturday.

Festivities for the weekend include a special pre-game ceremony and centenary ball and subsequent naming of the Darwin Buffaloes team of the century on Saturday night.

The Northern Territory Government is also providing the Darwin Buffaloes with a celebratory lunch at TIO Stadium before the game.

With fortuitous timing, current club captain Phillip Wills will also run out for his 150th Premier League game with the Buffaloes.

Along with the Wanderers and Waratah football clubs, the Buffaloes are the forefathers of Australian Football in the Territory.

AFLNT Chairman Ross Coburn said it was 100 years worth celebrating.

“We are privileged to bear witness to sporting and cultural occasions like this.

“Football in the NT today is thriving because of the great work and many sacrifices the Buffaloes people contributed over the years.”

AFLNT CEO Michael Solomon said he hoped there were many more years of celebration to come.

“Congratulations to the Darwin Buffaloes on achieving such a significant milestone.

“The club, like the other founding clubs, came from humble beginnings and exists today because of the relentless endurance of its players, officials, volunteers, sponsors, families, and fans. They have gifted us with many a talented footballer, including Northern Territory Government AFLNT Team of the Century captain, Andrew McLeod.

“I encourage everyone to come along to TIO Stadium tomorrow and celebrate this momentous occasion in the best way we know how, by enjoying the footy,” Solomon said.

In other NTFL news, the NTFL is promoting awareness that the Round 18 matches will be part of a special recognition of the bombing of Darwin during World War Two. As stated in a separate press release:

AFL Northern Territory in conjunction with the City of Darwin will remember the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin with a special commemorative round of the NTFL.

The last round of the regular TIO NTFL 2016/17 season will be known as Round 18 – Bombing of Darwin Commemoration Round.

A series of special events at the football on Saturday 18 February will aid the community in honouring and remembering the occasion.