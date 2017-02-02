Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 11:06 AM ACDT

AFL Womens matches streamed to the world

Thursday, February 02 2017 @ 09:55 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

We are pleased to confirm the the AFL Women's matches will be streamed live around the world. Locally in Australia a number of the matches will be shown live on Channel 7 and the rest of the matches streamed live. 

The AFL today told us "Fans can watch AFLW matches live via WATCHAFL, the AFL’s international OTT streaming service and also follow all the action on afl.com.au. Fans will need to log on, but the service is free of charge."  (Please note that at the time of writing the WATCHAFL website is down -  but there is a new Watch AFL Global Pass App out in the App stores and the women's matches are on the schedule)

As well as internationals Laura Corrigan-Duryea (Ire) and Kendra Heil (Can) being on AFLW lists, a number of foreign born players such as Sabrina Frederick-Traub (UK), Helen Roden (Fiji) and Moana Hope (NZ) will provide extra interest for international viewers. 

Others that will have viewers tuning in from overseas are those that have played or been involved with foreign Australian football leagues such as Kate Shierlaw (Wimbledon Hawks), Jess Wuetschner (Boston Lady Demons/USAFL)  and Jacinta Barclay (Chicago Swans) as well as those that have competed in other sports outside Australia. 

 

