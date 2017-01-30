Nothing Stopping These Guys Monday, January 30 2017 @ 10:02 PM ACDT Contributed by:



Scotland is still in the grip of winter. Animals hibernate or hide in burrows. Footballers do the same in pubs. But the teams from the West Lothian Eagles and the Kingdom Kangaroos made a mockery of the weather and turned on a wonderful opening practice match for the upcoming 2017 season.



Eagles coach, player and frost-bitten founder, Mikey Allen, filed this report, shortly after he could move his hands again.



“Saturday, 28th January 2017, saw the West Lothian Eagles take on the Kingdom Kangaroos. This time the venue was the Roos’ home at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy. The weather was 1(one) degrees with rain and hail and eventually starting snowing in the 2nd quarter.”



“The Roos started the game strongly with Roo midfielder Mark Flanagan getting the first ink on the score sheet, taking an excellent mark and scoring a great goal from about 35 meters.”



“By the end of the first quarter the Roos were leading 38-23. The Roos then upped the goals in the second quarter with an 84-42 lead. Roo dinosaur, Sandy Bell managed to get on the scoreboard three times. An excellent achievement for a 52 year old - hence the nick name dinosaur.” (Never rule us 50 something dinosaurs out – Ed).



“The Eagles made a few changes, giving ruckman Scott Brown a run at full forward during the last quarter. The Eagles came back strongly, scoring six goals and a couple of behinds. New Eagle, Jason Forrest, scored four fantastic running goals under pressure - all from the wing - and won Eagle of the game.”



“Eagles captain David Smith and vice-captain Kevin Maxwell played superb games bossing the midfield.”



Final Score: Kingdom Kangaroos 115 d West Lothian Eagles 89.



Mikey added, from his team’s perspective, “for our team being only six months, and what we have achieved in that last six months, is superb. I am so proud of our guys. They have been training in all types of weather: from sun to freezing fog and snow. Our next hit out and tournament is on the 11th March 2017 at Queensferry Community Sports Hub. We cannot wait.”



A great event, made possible by two enthusiastic and committed Scottish football teams – and, frankly, they put to shame some of those who run around on the weather-free expanses of Etihad Stadium. Real footballers – men of women – aren’t afraid of mud or hail. Just ask the Eagles and the Roos.













