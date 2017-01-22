GB Bulldogs International Appearances List

To enhance interest in the fortunes of the GB Bulldogs team for this year’s IC17 in Melbourne, the following list has been prepared to list all players to have had the honour of representing the Great Britain team. The following list is from the www.aflengland.org website.

The Great Britain Bulldogs have been involved in International Competition since 2001 and we’ve been trawling through the records to put together a full list of players who have competed for the Bulldogs in that period of time. With records going back to the AFL International Cup of 2002 below are the players who have represented their nation across time

Player Games Goals BoGs

1 Adam Ballard 11 0 1

2 Adam Bennett 24 5 4

3 Adam Coxsell 5 0 0

4 Adam Street 4 0 0

5 Adrian Gerolemou 5 0 0

6 Aiden Dillane 6 5 2

7 Alasdair Lindop 14 0 0

8 Alastair Delooze 4 1 0

9 Alessandro Attanasio 11 0 0

10 Alexander Overton 6 2 1

11 Alexander Watson 2 0 0

12 Alistair McKinnell 4 0 0

13 Allan Burchell 5 0 0

14 Amerigo Holthouse 6 0 0

15 Andrew Atack 4 0 0

16 Andrew Cochran 6 2 2

17 Andrew Norton 5 0 0

18 Andrew Purcell 5 0 0

19 Andrew Ruinoff 6 0 0

20 Andrew Walkden 6 13 3

21 Andy Brockett 4 2 0

22 Andy Craig 8 1 4

23 Andy Grubb 6 0 1

24 Andy Schmeully 2 0 0

25 Andy Smith 9 0 0

26 Andy Whiteaker 9 13 2

27 Anish Patel 5 0 1

28 Anthony Brannigan 1 0 0

29 Anthony Trigg 15 1 6

30 Ashley Swift 16 6 2

31 Barry Malone 6 3 2

32 Baz Brown 3 0 0

33 Ben O’Brien 6 1 1

34 Ben Rees 13 0 7

35 Ben Smith 5 0 0

36 Brendan McGeever 11 1 4

37 Bryce Goldsborough 2 0 0

38 Cameron Cope 3 0 0

39 Charles Steel 6 0 0

40 Charlie O’Hagan 0 0 0

41 Chaz Burgen 1 0 0

42 Chris Britton 6 2 2

43 Chris Dickson 7 1 4

44 Chris Donnellan 1 0 0

45 Chris Glen 2 0 0

46 Chris James 10 9 4

47 Chris Wands 6 0 0

48 Christian Lloyd 6 1 1

49 Christopher Cooney 3 3 0

50 Ciaran Merrigan 1 1 0

51 Clyde Murray 5 0 0

52 Colin Anderson 2 0 0

53 Connor Walsh 7 0 1

54 Dale Claridge 7 0 0

55 Damian Banks 1 0 0

56 Damian Holland 6 2 0

57 Dan Chambers 7 1 0

58 Dan Di Lieto 4 1 0

59 Danny Coppard 2 0 0

60 Danny James 4 0 0

61 David Carpenter 1 0 0

62 David Gamble 4 0 0

63 David Hastie 5 11 0

64 David James 6 0 3

65 David Jordan 5 3 1

66 David Saunders 9 8 2

67 Dean Anderson 2 0 0

68 Dean Fraser 3 0 0

69 Derek Shaw 5 0 0

70 Dermott Connolly 1 0 0

71 Dick Baker 1 0 0

72 Dominic Mitchell 12 4 4

73 Donal Mullen 7 0 0

74 Edward Doe 5 6 0

75 Elliot Rich 4 1 0

76 Eoin O’Connor 6 5 2

77 Farai Goredema-Braid 4 0 0

78 Fergal Bolger 2 0 0

79 Fraser Brown 5 1 0

80 G Williams 1 0 0

81 Gareth Blackstaffe-Turner 10 1 0

82 Gareth Sturge 1 0 0

83 Gary Dutton 6 0 2

84 George Dibble 5 0 1

85 Glen Ralph 1 0 0

86 Graham Bickerdike 4 0 0

87 Graham Tuffin 5 0 1

88 Guy Littlefield 1 0 0

89 Harry Duffield 1 0 0

90 Harry Triggs 10 0 0

91 Harry Zalk 6 1 0

92 Henry Simpson 11 0 0

93 Iain Mobbs 11 0 0

94 Ian Barker 2 0 0

95 Ian McNicholas 4 0 0

96 Ian Mitchell 15 1 1

97 Inti Aburto 9 0 3

98 Jack Coughlan 6 10 4

99 Jack Wood 3 0 0

100 James Howard 1 0 1

101 James Stewart 1 0 0

102 James Sullivan 12 0 1

103 James Talbot 15 1 2

104 Jamie Cope 1 0 0

105 Jamie Swift 1 0 0

106 Jason Hill 5 4 0

107 Jay Sinclair 6 0 1

108 Joe Cooper 7 1 0

109 Joe Murphy 6 0 0

110 Joe Swift 6 1 0

111 Joe Watkins 10 0 0

112 John O’Brien 1 0 0

113 Johnathan Boyle 20 2 9

114 Johnny Sharpe 5 1 0

115 Jon Coller 4 5 0

116 Jon Conradi 6 0 0

117 Jonathan Dickson 8 0 1

118 Jonathan Harvey 4 1 0

119 Jordan Wynne 1 0 0

120 Josh Kenney 1 0 0

121 Julian Ford 15 7 6

122 Justin Silverthorne 11 0 0

123 Karl Bucci 3 0 0

124 Keith Farr 9 0 1

125 Kiran Patel 5 0 0

126 Lee Ocsko 6 0 0

127 Lee Tarn 10 10 1

128 Leighton Channell 1 0 0

129 Lewis Gedney 4 3 0

130 Liam Corbett 2 0 0

131 Luke Booth 10 3 4

132 Luke Matias 22 7 13

133 Mango 1 0 0

134 Marc Cashman 3 8 1

135 Mark Hoffman 5 0 0

136 Mark Horsman 4 1 0

137 Mark Ireland 4 1 1

138 Mark McMenamin 1 0 0

139 Mark Nelson 2 0 0

140 Mark O’Boyle 1 0 0

141 Mark Strong 1 0 0

142 Mark Todd 14 3 1

143 Martin Anderson 7 2 0

144 Martin Peel 1 0 0

145 Martin Quinlan 1 0 0

146 Martin Smith 5 0 0

147 Martyn Hinchey 17 0 3

148 Matt Kilheeney 10 7 1

149 Matt Taylor 3 0 0

150 Matt Whiteley 12 1 3

151 Matthew Goodman 4 0 1

152 Matthew Warwick 5 0 1

153 Michael Arnander 2 0 0

154 Michael Kilheeney 2 0 0

155 Michael Sharp 6 2 2

156 Mick Whiles 15 0 0

157 Midas Maynard 6 0 0

158 Miles Westbrook 5 0 0

159 Myles Hudson 6 0 1

160 Neil Cooke 5 0 0

161 Neil Elliott 1 0 0

162 Neil Martin 2 0 0

163 Nick Osman 1 0 0

164 Nick Stevens 5 0 2

165 Ollie De-Lieto 9 0 3

166 Olly Smith 5 1 0

167 Owain Ryland 14 2 7

168 Padriac McKeever 5 0 0

169 Paul Avery 5 0 0

170 Paul Barry 7 0 0

171 Paul Chaplin 5 0 0

172 Paul Francis 14 0 0

173 Paul Geddis 2 0 0

174 Paul Harris 22 2 3

175 Paul Hodge 5 0 0

176 Paul Manley 6 0 1

177 Paul Welland 5 0 0

178 Perry Wild 6 1 1

179 Phil Holby 6 0 0

180 Phil Holtam 6 0 0

181 Phil Norton 5 0 0

182 Phil Osman 1 0 0

183 Richard Haile 1 0 0

184 Richard Lucas 9 6 1

185 Rob Burgess 7 6 3

186 Rob Chamberlain 6 0 1

187 Rob Fielder 4 1 0

188 Rob Harmeston 12 3 3

189 Robert Cockburn 11 0 0

190 Ron Wilkinson 5 0 0

191 Ross Ashman 10 2 1

192 Ross Denton 3 0 0

193 Ryan Cawley 1 0 0

194 Ryan Spivey 1 0 0

195 Sam Boyd 4 0 1

196 Sam Brunton 1 0 1

197 Sam Dixon 7 0 0

198 Sam Pitman 5 2 0

199 Sam Wood 7 4 3

200 Samuel Willatt 9 12 2

201 Scott Rymer 5 3 1

202 Sean Walton 15 1 11

203 Shane Claridge 5 0 0

204 Simon Golby 2 0 0

205 Simon Jones 6 0 0

206 Simon Tempest 1 0 0

207 Simon Vardy 4 3 0

208 Steve Allen 4 0 0

209 Steve Bailey 1 0 0

210 Steven Maguire 5 3 2

211 Stuart Egginton 1 0 0

212 Tennant Hilditch 1 0 0

213 Terry Lovekin 5 0 0

214 Tim Atkins 6 1 0

215 Tim Dillon 11 0 0

216 Tim Smith 4 1 0

217 Timothy Gower 1 0 0

218 Tod Simpson 1 0 0

219 Tom Case 7 0 0

220 Tom Crompton 5 0 0

221 Tom Gillard 4 0 0

222 Tom Judson 13 4 2

223 Tom Mercer 11 6 4

224 Tom Sobush 1 0 0

225 Tomas O’Mongain 1 0 0

226 Tomos Wyn-Jones 2 2 0

227 Tony Bell 11 2 1

228 Tony Keany 6 1 0

229 Trevor Turton 1 0 0

230 Ty Hallam 11 0 0

231 Vincent Carey 7 1 3

232 Wayne Cockram 6 1 0

233 William Worthington 16 4 6

If you believe this to be incomplete or could offer further records to help enhance this please get in touch bulldogs@aflengland.org

Note: For the squads competing before 2016 each player selected for a squad has been awarded a cap

*BoGs (Best on Ground) – not all matches have these voted for

Last update Ireland v GB – Dublin, October 2016

The original article can be found at: http://www.aflengland.org/ωpage_id=1757