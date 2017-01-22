Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, January 22 2017 @ 02:47 PM ACDT

GB Bulldogs International Appearances List

Sunday, January 22 2017 @ 01:58 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

To enhance interest in the fortunes of the GB Bulldogs team for this year’s IC17 in Melbourne, the following list has been prepared to list all players to have had the honour of representing the Great Britain team. The following list is from the www.aflengland.org website.

 

The Great Britain Bulldogs have been involved in International Competition since 2001 and we’ve been trawling through the records to put together a full list of players who have competed for the Bulldogs in that period of time. With records going back to the AFL International Cup of 2002 below are the players who have represented their nation across time

 Player                                                   Games  Goals     BoGs

 

1              Adam Ballard                   11           0              1

2              Adam Bennett                  24           5              4

3              Adam Coxsell                    5            0              0

4              Adam Street                       4            0              0

5              Adrian Gerolemou          5              0              0

6              Aiden Dillane                   6              5              2

7              Alasdair Lindop               14           0              0

8              Alastair Delooze             4              1              0

9              Alessandro Attanasio     11           0              0

10           Alexander Overton          6              2              1

11           Alexander Watson           2              0              0

12           Alistair McKinnell             4              0              0

13           Allan Burchell                   5              0              0

14           Amerigo Holthouse         6              0              0

15           Andrew Atack                   4              0              0

16           Andrew Cochran             6              2              2

17           Andrew Norton                5              0              0

18           Andrew Purcell                5              0              0

19           Andrew Ruinoff                6              0              0

20           Andrew Walkden             6              13           3

21           Andy Brockett                   4              2              0

22           Andy Craig                        8              1              4

23           Andy Grubb                       6              0              1

24           Andy Schmeully               2              0              0

25           Andy Smith                        9              0              0

26           Andy Whiteaker                9              13           2

27           Anish Patel                       5              0              1

28           Anthony Brannigan         1              0              0

29           Anthony Trigg                   15           1              6

30           Ashley Swift                      16           6              2

31           Barry Malone                     6             3             2

32           Baz Brown                         3              0              0

33           Ben O’Brien                       6              1              1

34           Ben Rees                           13           0              7

35           Ben Smith                           5              0              0

36           Brendan McGeever           11           1              4

37           Bryce Goldsborough         2              0              0

38           Cameron Cope                   3              0              0

39           Charles Steel                      6              0              0

40           Charlie O’Hagan                0              0              0

41           Chaz Burgen                       1              0              0

42           Chris Britton                         6              2              2

43           Chris Dickson                       7              1              4

44           Chris Donnellan                  1              0              0

45           Chris Glen                            2              0              0

46           Chris James                         10           9              4

47           Chris Wands                        6              0              0

48           Christian Lloyd                    6              1              1

49           Christopher Cooney           3              3              0

50           Ciaran Merrigan                  1              1              0

51           Clyde Murray                       5              0              0

52           Colin Anderson                    2              0              0

53           Connor Walsh                      7              0              1

54           Dale Claridge                      7              0              0

55           Damian Banks                    1              0              0

56           Damian Holland                 6              2              0

57           Dan Chambers                   7              1              0

58           Dan Di Lieto                        4              1              0

59           Danny Coppard                 2              0              0

60           Danny James                     4              0              0

61           David Carpenter                1              0              0

62           David Gamble                    4              0              0

63           David Hastie                       5              11            0

64           David James                       6              0              3

65           David Jordan                      5              3              1

66           David Saunders                 9              8              2

67           Dean Anderson                  2              0              0

68           Dean Fraser                        3              0              0

69           Derek Shaw                        5              0              0

70           Dermott Connolly               1              0              0

71           Dick Baker                           1              0              0

72           Dominic Mitchell                 12           4              4

73           Donal Mullen                      7              0              0

74           Edward Doe                       5              6              0

75           Elliot Rich                            4              1              0

76           Eoin O’Connor                   6              5              2

77           Farai Goredema-Braid     4              0              0

78           Fergal Bolger                     2              0              0

79           Fraser Brown                     5              1              0

80           G Williams                           1              0              0

81           Gareth Blackstaffe-Turner           10           1              0

82           Gareth Sturge                     1              0              0

83           Gary Dutton                         6              0              2

84           George Dibble                    5              0              1

85           Glen Ralph                          1              0              0

86           Graham Bickerdike            4              0              0

87           Graham Tuffin                     5              0              1

88           Guy Littlefield                      1              0              0

89           Harry Duffield                      1              0              0

90           Harry Triggs                          10           0              0

91           Harry Zalk                            6              1              0

92           Henry Simpson                    11           0              0

93           Iain Mobbs                            11           0              0

94           Ian Barker                             2              0              0

95           Ian McNicholas                   4              0              0

96           Ian Mitchell                           15           1              1

97           Inti Aburto                             9              0              3

98           Jack Coughlan                    6              10           4

99           Jack Wood                           3              0              0

100         James Howard                   1              0              1

101         James Stewart                    1              0              0

102         James Sullivan                   12           0              1

103         James Talbot                       15           1              2

104         Jamie Cope                        1              0              0

105         Jamie Swift                         1              0              0

106         Jason Hill                            5              4              0

107         Jay Sinclair                         6              0              1

108         Joe Cooper                         7              1              0

109         Joe Murphy                         6              0              0

110         Joe Swift                              6              1              0

111         Joe Watkins                         10           0              0

112         John O’Brien                       1              0              0

113         Johnathan Boyle                20           2              9

114         Johnny Sharpe                   5              1              0

115         Jon Coller                            4              5              0

116         Jon Conradi                        6              0              0

117         Jonathan Dickson              8              0              1

118         Jonathan Harvey               4              1              0

119         Jordan Wynne                    1              0              0

120         Josh Kenney                      1              0              0

121         Julian Ford                          15           7              6

122         Justin Silverthorne             11           0              0

123         Karl Bucci                            3              0              0

124         Keith Farr                            9              0              1

125         Kiran Patel                          5              0              0

126         Lee Ocsko                           6              0              0

127         Lee Tarn                              10           10           1

128         Leighton Channell            1              0              0

129         Lewis Gedney                    4              3              0

130         Liam Corbett                      2              0              0

131         Luke Booth                         10           3              4

132         Luke Matias                        22           7              13

133         Mango                                  1              0              0

134         Marc Cashman                  3              8              1

135         Mark Hoffman                     5              0              0

136         Mark Horsman                   4              1              0

137         Mark Ireland                       4              1              1

138         Mark McMenamin             1              0              0

139         Mark Nelson                       2              0              0

140         Mark O’Boyle                     1              0              0

141         Mark Strong                       1              0              0

142         Mark Todd                          14           3              1

143         Martin Anderson               7              2              0

144         Martin Peel                        1              0              0

145         Martin Quinlan                  1              0              0

146         Martin Smith                      5              0              0

147         Martyn Hinchey                 17           0              3

148         Matt Kilheeney                 10           7              1

149         Matt Taylor                         3              0             0

150         Matt Whiteley                   12           1              3

151         Matthew Goodman          4              0              1

152         Matthew Warwick             5              0              1

153         Michael Arnander            2              0              0

154         Michael Kilheeney          2              0              0

155         Michael Sharp                  6              2              2

156         Mick Whiles                       15           0              0

157         Midas Maynard                6              0              0

158         Miles Westbrook              5              0              0

159         Myles Hudson                  6              0              1

160         Neil Cooke                        5              0              0

161         Neil Elliott                          1              0              0

162         Neil Martin                         2              0              0

163         Nick Osman                       1              0              0

164         Nick Stevens                     5              0              2

165         Ollie De-Lieto                    9              0              3

166         Olly Smith                           5              1              0

167         Owain Ryland                   14            2              7

168         Padriac McKeever             5              0              0

169         Paul Avery                           5              0              0

170         Paul Barry                            7              0              0

171         Paul Chaplin                       5              0              0

172         Paul Francis                        14           0              0

173         Paul Geddis                        2              0              0

174         Paul Harris                          22            2              3

175         Paul Hodge                         5              0              0

176         Paul Manley                        6              0              1

177         Paul Welland                      5              0              0

178         Perry Wild                            6              1              1

179         Phil Holby                            6              0              0

180         Phil Holtam                         6              0              0

181         Phil Norton                          5              0              0

182         Phil Osman                         1              0              0

183         Richard Haile                     1              0              0

184         Richard Lucas                    9              6              1

185         Rob Burgess                      7              6              3

186         Rob Chamberlain             6              0              1

187         Rob Fielder                        4              1              0

188         Rob Harmeston                 12           3              3

189         Robert Cockburn              11            0              0

190         Ron Wilkinson                   5              0              0

191         Ross Ashman                    10            2              1

192         Ross Denton                      3              0              0

193         Ryan Cawley                     1              0              0

194         Ryan Spivey                       1              0              0

195         Sam Boyd                           4              0              1

196         Sam Brunton                      1              0              1

197         Sam Dixon                          7              0              0

198         Sam Pitman                        5              2              0

199         Sam Wood                          7              4              3

200         Samuel Willatt                    9              12           2

201         Scott Rymer                        5              3              1

202         Sean Walton                      15            1              11

203         Shane Claridge                  5              0              0

204         Simon Golby                        2              0              0

205         Simon Jones                        6              0              0

206         Simon Tempest                    1              0              0

207         Simon Vardy                        4              3              0

208         Steve Allen                           4              0              0

209         Steve Bailey                         1              0              0

210         Steven Maguire                   5              3              2

211         Stuart Egginton                    1              0              0

212         Tennant Hilditch                  1              0              0

213         Terry Lovekin                       5              0              0

214         Tim Atkins                             6              1              0

215         Tim Dillon                              11           0              0

216         Tim Smith                              4              1              0

217         Timothy Gower                     1              0              0

218         Tod Simpson                        1              0              0

219         Tom Case                              7              0              0

220         Tom Crompton                      5              0              0

221         Tom Gillard                            4              0              0

222         Tom Judson                           13           4              2

223         Tom Mercer                            11           6              4

224         Tom Sobush                          1              0              0

225         Tomas O’Mongain                1              0              0

226         Tomos Wyn-Jones                2              2              0

227         Tony Bell                                 11           2              1

228         Tony Keany                           6              1              0

229         Trevor Turton                        1              0              0

230         Ty Hallam                               11           0              0

231         Vincent Carey                       7              1              3

232         Wayne Cockram                   6              1              0

233         William Worthington             16           4              6

 

 

 

If you believe this to be incomplete or could offer further records to help enhance this please get in touch bulldogs@aflengland.org

Note: For the squads competing before 2016 each player selected for a squad has been awarded a cap

*BoGs (Best on Ground) – not all matches have these voted for

Last update Ireland v GB – Dublin, October 2016

 

The original article can be found at: http://www.aflengland.org/ωpage_id=1757

