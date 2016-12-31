Shanghai Match To Be Telecast To Chinese Audiences

In a move which will see our great game reach more casual Chinese viewers than simply the attendance at the game, the AFL is negotiating with local Chinese broadcasters. It is hoped that the Gold Coast versus Port Adelaide match might attract an even larger market which, in turn, gives greater opportunities to grow the game in China. The following article from Matt Thompson at www.afl.com.au looks at this development for the historic game next season.

CHINESE broadcasters are in talks with the AFL to telecast next year's premiership season game in Shanghai to the local population.

Gold Coast and Port Adelaide will face off at the Jiangwan Sports Centre in round eight on Sunday May 14 in the first home and away game to be played in Asia.

With the local flavor surrounding the match, it's expected the local television audience could reach well into the millions.

"We do expect it to be televised into China," League operations executive Travis Auld told AFL.com.au

"Those details haven't been finalised," he added.

"I certainly think it'll be a big deal for the networks there to be able to show a game locally.

"They’ve been showing a number of our games, not just Port Adelaide games, games throughout last year.

The match will be telecast into Australia by Channel Seven and simulcast on Telstra's AFL Live app and Fox Footy.

While a final seating plan is still being worked out and tickets are yet to go on sale, the AFL is hopeful it can attract a crowd of around 10,000 supporters made up of expats, locals, corporates and travelling fans.

"We've had interest from a couple of thousand supporters who are looking to travel over for the game, and there's also within that a significant number of people who are interested in purchasing corporate seats.

"I imagine it'll be around the 10,000 mark which we think will be fine, and will provide a really good atmosphere on the day and also a good product for TV."

The League will look to engage Australian expats and others already involved in footy in China to help boost interest in the match.

"There's a local AFL competition, so we'll run some activities in and around the game, a local round robin of some sort," Auld said.

"We'll also work pretty hard locally to market the game, and introduce a number of locals to our game for the first time and (see) what it's like to watch the game live."

The original article can be found at: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2016-12-28/shanghai-game-set-to-be-broadcast-into-china