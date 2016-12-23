Irish Warriors Squad Named For IC17

The fortunes of the Irish men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming IC17 tournament in Melbourne next August are already on the rise with their announcement last month of the men’s Warriors squad. Selectors and team officials will continue to fine tune the squad over coming months in preparation. The women’s Irish Banshees squad will be announced in due course.

The Irish Warriors management team have today named an extended Ireland based training squad for the 2017 AFL International Cup. More players may be added in the weeks ahead depending on performance in the Winter Championship and arrangements are also being made for UK and Australia based players to train and have trials and these will be announced in the coming weeks.

A final squad of 30 players will be selected from the three groups in the spring. The final management team for the tournament has been confirmed today too, with Mick Finn joining Brian Currane and Ciaran O’ Hara on the senior coaching staff. The team will be managed by Michael Currane, and Paul Ryan will once again serve as tour manager.

Squad:

Gareth Baird

Muiris Bartley

Matt Bell

Liam Burns

Oisin Collins

Kieran Conroy

James Galvin

Stephen Guing

Rochford Hanmore

Sean Paul Henry

Luke Hickey

Domnic Joyce

Brendan Kelly

David Lally

Adam Looney

Colin Lordan

Mark McCauley

Ryan McCloskey

Brendan McDevitt

Kevin McDonnell

David McElhone

Sean McGlinchey

Stuart McKeating

Tom McKenna

Kevin McSorley

Paul Murphy

Gavin Murray

Padraic O Connell

Paul O Halloran

Kevin O Sullivan

Shane O Sullivan

Seamus Owens

Ronan Sheehan

Peter Traynor

Gerard Walls

John White

For more information on Ireland’s IC17 campaign or other new regarding Australian footy in Ireland, you can visit their website at: www.arfli.com