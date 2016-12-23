Coupe de France 2016 – Paris Cocks Claim Title Sunday, December 11 2016 @ 05:42 PM ACDT Contributed by: Views: 370

The Paris Cocks have taken out the 2016 Coupe de France title, downing the ever-improving Bordeaux Bombers in the Grand Final. The event was hosted by the ASP Perpignan Tigers at the Stade Daniel Ambert in Pia, a suburb in metropolitan Perpignan.



Of the Paris teams, the Paris Cockatoos combined with the Cockerels were present. Both Toulouse based teams, the Hawks and Aviators, were combined to represent the city. Bordeaux was there as well as the ALFA Lions representing Lyon, and the fifth team was the hosting Perpignan Tigers.



The victory for Paris Cocks sees them take the title from last year’s winners, the Toulouse Hawks. In the end they won comfortably against the Bordeaux Bombers, winning 40-16.

Results:



Hawks/Aviators 35 d ALFA Lions 27

Bordeaux Bombers 33 d ASP Perpignan Tigers 22

Hawks/Aviators 2 lost to Paris Cocks 61

ASP Perpignan Tigers 18 lost to ALFA Lions 35

Bordeaux Bombers 25 lost to Paris Cocks 29

ASP Perpignan Tigers 48 d Hawks/Aviators 35

ALFA Lions 21 lost to Bordeaux Bombers 33

ASP Perpignan Tigers 26 lost to Paris Cocks 66

Bordeaux Bombers 43 d Hawks/Aviators 12

ALFA Lions 7 lost to Paris Cocks 44



Final: Paris Cocks 40 defeated Bordeaux Bombers 16.



With the deciding of the Coupe de France for 2016, just one match remains before the winter/festive season break. Next weekend the re-scheduled local derby in Toulouse will be played between the Toulouse Hawks and the Blagnac Aviators.

